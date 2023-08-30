Huawei Mate 60 Launched for $200 Less Than Pro With Only Small Differences

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 5:42 pm

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro quietly appeared on a Chinese retail website yesterday and now the vanilla Mate 60 has arrived the same way in the company’s home market.

The most notable change between the two phones is that the standard Mate 60 only has a single punch-hole for the selfie camera and also lacks satellite connectivity found on the Pro model.

Design and Display

While the Mate 60 Pro has a slightly curved display, the vanilla Mate 60 opts for a flat OLED screen with 1080p resolution (2688 x 1216 pixels) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit panel with high color accuracy that supports 1440Hz PWM dimming.

Just like the Pro variant, this one also has a dual-tone design on the rear panel, featuring a smoother finish at the bottom of the phone. The IP68 water and dust resistance remains intact as well.

Internals and Software

Huawei has not revealed the phone’s chipset just yet, but it will be paired with up to 12 GB LPPDR5 RAM and 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is one of those rare flagship devices that do have a memory card slot, albeit a nano one.

For software, it boots Harmony OS 4.0 in China.

Cameras

The camera setup is mostly the same, at least in terms of the main and ultrawide cameras. The circular main camera includes a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a variable aperture that ranges from f/1.4 to f/4.0.

The ultrawide camera is also the same 12MP unit, but the 48MP telephoto shooter has been degraded to 12MP, but it still has OIS, 5x optical zoom, and 50x digital zoom.

The singular punch-hole cutout on the screen houses a 13MP selfie shooter. We are guessing it will also be capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording like the Pro model.

Battery and Pricing

Empowering the Mate 60 is a 4,750 mAh battery, fortified with 66W wired charging support. The phone also features compatibility with 50W wireless charging, along with a convenient 7.5W reverse wireless charging function.

The Huawei Mate 60 has a starting price of $750 in China, which is over $200 cheaper than the Pro model. The available colors are black, silver, purple, and green with funny machine-translated Chinese names.

Huawei Mate 60 Specifications

  • Chipset: Kirin 9000S (Unconfirmed)
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×2.62 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.15 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.53GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Maleoon 910 GPU
  • OS: Harmony OS 4.0
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED with 2688 x 1216 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
    • Card slot: Yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 24mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
      12 MP, f/3.5, 90mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom
      12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
    • Front: 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide)
  • Colors: Black, Silver, Green, Purple
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 4,750 mAh, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless
  • Price: $750

>