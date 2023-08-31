International Organization for Standardization Suspends Pakistan’s Membership

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has decided to suspend the country’s membership due to non-payment of the annual subscription fee. The Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a part of the Ministry of Science and Technology, failed to settle its dues despite repeated reminders and emails from the ISO.

Renowned worldwide as an independent and non-governmental organization, ISO maintains membership with 169 national standards bodies globally. The suspension of Pakistan’s membership is a result of the PSQCA’s lack of responsiveness and negligence. This threatens Pakistan’s reputation for adhering to international standards and producing high-quality goods.

ALSO READ Karachi Airport to Temporarily Close Runways for Repairs

According to ISO’s latest communication on 17 August 2023, PSQCA’s unpaid subscription fee for 2022 led to the suspension of its membership. A suspended member body loses voting rights, its General Assembly seat, and access to ISO publications and documents. ISO had sent numerous reminders, with the most recent one on 25 July 2023, emphasizing the unpaid fee and the impending membership suspension.

The suspension carries significant implications. Pakistan’s status in the Global Directory will be adjusted, its participation in ISO Technical Committees and Subcommittees will halt, and access to ISO Content Exchange will be revoked. ISO officials in Geneva have informed Pakistani authorities of this development and urged ISO subcommittees to halt interactions with PSQCA until membership is reinstated.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Shaheen Chowk Interchange Hits a Snag

The suspension coincides with the interim leadership of PSQCA, as a regular Director General (DG) is yet to be appointed. The organization is currently managed by interim officials facing inquiries at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Experts are apprehensive about the consequences. Without ISO membership, Pakistan could face challenges and skepticism concerning the quality of its products, both domestically and internationally. ISO’s extensive influence across 167 countries emphasizes the gravity of this situation for Pakistan’s reputation in the global arena.

Via Profit by Pakistan Today