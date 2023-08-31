Islamabad’s Shaheen Chowk Interchange Hits a Snag

The construction of Shaheen Chowk Interchange is likely to be delayed. According to a recent update, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to change its design due to security reasons.

The survey for the new design of Shaheen Chowk Interchange is underway, a CDA official stated.

Universities adjacent to the interchange had previously raised objections about the interchange. The official added that a new design has been proposed, whereby the bridge will be kept low.

The total cost of the Shaheen Chowk Interchange is Rs. 2 billion. The design change will not make any difference to the cost of the project, the CDA official stated.

Former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif approved the interchange on July 13, 2023. Sharif directed to complete the eight-month project in four months.

With the latest reports of a delay in the completion of the project, it is unknown if the civic agency will even be able to complete the project within the eight-month time period.