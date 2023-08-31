Lahore Business Community Announces Strike Against High Electricity Bills

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 31, 2023 | 6:16 pm

The business community of Lahore has taken a stand against the mounting electricity bills and surging inflation by declaring a widespread shutter-down strike on 2 September.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt, the President of the Traders Association, issued a statement today confirming that markets throughout Lahore will be closed on Saturday. This comes as a direct response to the burden of exorbitant electricity bills and the unrelenting surge in inflation, which have cast a pall over the local business landscape.

Butt emphasized that the soaring utility bills are wreaking havoc on businesses, leaving them in a dire financial predicament. Urging swift action, he called upon Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

Karachi’s traders have also rallied in solidarity and announced a similar shutter-down strike scheduled for 1 September, aimed at addressing the same pressing concerns surrounding the inflated electricity bills.

The fervor of the protests has extended nationwide, with demonstrations from Karachi to Khyber. Some regions have witnessed the protests escalating into violence, underscoring the escalating tension stemming from the issue.

The protestors are demanding that the government abolish free electricity to privileged individuals and instead allocate relief to the common citizens, who are grappling with bills surpassing their incomes.

>