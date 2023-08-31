Tecno’s New Concept Phone Can Slide Its Screen to the Back

Today, Tecno has introduced its latest innovation from its research and development labs: the Phantom Ultimate concept phone with a sliding screen. This cutting-edge device is designed to extend sideways, seamlessly enlarging its display from 6.55 inches to 7.11 inches in just 1.2 to 1.3 seconds.

Serving as Tecno’s second concept device, the Phantom Ultimate closely resembles the Vision V model, except it excludes the folding mechanism. Check it out in the video below.

Equipped with a solitary motor system, the Phantom Ultimate makes it very easy to use its screen sliding feature. With the simple press of a button located on the upper right side of the phone, the device seamlessly expands.

The coolest part is that while the screen is not extended, the extra display goes around the back to act as an Always On display for notifications, time and date, and more.

In terms of specifications, the display boasts a 7.11-inch On-cell LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,296 x 1,596 pixels, equating to a pixel density of 388 PPI. It touts complete coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, although validating such figures remains challenging for a concept device.

The device maintains a thickness of 9.93 mm at its base, with Tecno assuring users that it can be comfortably operated with one hand. For its sliding mechanism, the device features protective glass, while the back is textured to provide an enhanced grip.

However, since it is only a concept phone, it will sadly not make it into stores for commercial use and Tecno hasn’t said anything about market availability either. Rollable screen phones still need to overcome some technological limitations before they can be as practical as regular phones and there is no indication on when that’s going to happen.