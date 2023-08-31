Another Shock for Public as Petrol Price Overtakes Dollar

By Umer Tariq | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 12:07 am

The caretaker government on Thursday announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products, taking the price of petrol to an all-time high of Rs. 305.36 per liter.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices on August 15, the newly installed caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 14.91 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 18.44 per liter.

The increase took the price of petrol to Rs. 305.36 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel jumped to Rs. 311.84 per liter.

More to follow.

>