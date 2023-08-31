How to Apply for HEC Undergraduate Scholarship in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has unveiled a golden opportunity for talented students from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)with its Undergraduate Scholarship Program. This initiative aims to provide financial support to exceptional students, enabling them to pursue undergraduate studies in renowned Pakistani universities and institutions.

The scholarship program designated Batch-III is now accepting applications for the academic year 2023-24. The application window will remain open until 30 September 2023, providing ample time for eligible candidates to apply.

ALSO READ SAPICO and ICIEC Sign MoU to Facilitate Trade and Investment Initiatives

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, candidates must fulfill several criteria:

Hold a domicile or local certificate of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Have completed their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or its equivalent.

Not currently benefiting from any other scholarship program.

Be aged 22 years or younger by the application submission closing date.

Meet both HEC and university admission requirements for their chosen BS programs.

Scholarship Benefits

HEC’s Undergraduate Scholarship covers a range of expenses to ensure that students can fully concentrate on their studies. The benefits include:

Coverage of tuition fees, hostel charges, and other necessary fees, with a maximum limit of Rs. 240,000 per year.

A monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000.

Allowances for books and travel, amounting to Rs. 30,000 per annum.

ALSO READ Sindh Bans Physical Punishment in Private Schools

Application Process

Here’s the systematic application procedure:

Access the online application portal . Create a personal login ID and password for future access. Complete the comprehensive application form, ensuring all fields are accurately filled. Submit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500 at any HBL branch across Pakistan, using Account No. 1742 7900 133401, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742, Islamabad. A scanned copy of the bank receipt should be uploaded during the online application.

ALSO READ UAE Launches Arabic AI Tool Jais, Powered by Supercomputer

Selection Process

Candidates’ selection will be based on a combination of their performance in an aptitude test, which will be conducted by the Education Testing Council (ETC) under HEC, and their academic records. It is essential for applicants to achieve a minimum of 50 percent marks in the ETC test to remain eligible.

Merit-Based Opportunity

The scholarship selection process emphasizes merit, devoid of any biases related to gender, caste, race, or religion. Moreover, students already enrolled in public sector universities/institutions for up to one academic year/session before the scholarship advertisement can also apply.