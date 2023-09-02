You Can Now Get Online Appointment for New Passports

The Directorate General (DG) Passport and Immigration has ordered to create an online appointment booking system for citizens applying for passports, as reported by ARY News on Friday.

Under the leadership of DG Mustafa Jamal, this directive marks a step forward in enhancing the convenience of passport applicants across zonal offices. Jamal highlighted the need for an online appointment booking system to serve citizens better. To further improve the applicant experience, he proposed a notification system through SMS alerts.

This move comes on the heels of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports rolling out an e-passport facility at passport offices nationwide. The introduction of e-passports in June by the federal government is aimed at modernizing passport services.

Here is the fee structure for e-passports:

Passport Type Validity Normal Processing Fee (Rs) Urgent Processing Fee (Rs) 36-Page (5-Year Validity) 5 years 9,000 15,000 72-Page (5-Year Validity) 5 years 16,500 27,000 36-Page (10-Year Validity) 10 years 13,500 22,500 72-Page (10-Year Validity) 10 years 24,750 40,500

Please note that regular passport fees for non-e-passports will remain unchanged. This digital shift is expected to expedite passport issuance and provide citizens with a more user-friendly experience.