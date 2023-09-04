Over 86,000 Citizens Denied Treatment Under Sehat Card Program in Punjab

The Universal Health Insurance (UHI) Program, more commonly known as the Sehat Sahulat Card, is facing a crisis in Punjab as recent revelations show that 86,217 patients out of a total of 104,846 were denied treatment in just 25 days at all district headquarters hospitals (DHQs). This alarming report has raised concerns about the viability of the program and the impact on healthcare in the region.

Between 1 and 25 July, patients who had relied on the UHI Programme for medical assistance were left without care. According to an official assessment report, the annual loss to hospitals is estimated to be over Rs. 3 billion, with a further Rs. 9 billion in revenue losses for the Punjab government.

Experts have criticized the “blatant negligence” of higher health authorities and pointed out that only 18,629 patients out of the total visited DHQ hospitals received treatment under the program.

The report also highlighted specific cases of those affected, including 4,132 pregnant women seeking delivery services, 3,672 in need of C-sections, and thousands more requiring various surgeries, indoor treatment, intensive care, and dialysis.

The financial losses are staggering, with DHQ hospitals missing out on Rs. 645 million in revenue meant for treating eligible patients. The government is also grappling with a substantial financial setback, as 64 percent of the program’s revenue was slated for the national exchequer.

As experts express alarm and disappointment, questions arise about the fate of the Sehat Sahulat Card program and its ability to provide essential healthcare services to the people of Punjab, casting a shadow over the government’s healthcare efforts in the region.