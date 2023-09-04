Pakistan Navy Helicopter Crashes in Gwadar

A Pakistan Navy’s Westland WS-61 Sea King helicopter reportedly crashed soon after its takeoff near Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to the details, the unfortunate incident resulted in the martyrdom of three navy personnel on board, Lt Cdr Jawad, Lt Cdr Hamza, and LUWT Hasnain.

ALSO READ CM Punjab Announces Public Holiday in Lahore

A #Pakistan Navy Air Arm Westland WS-61 Sea King has crashed during takeoff near #Gwadar, #Balochistan, due to technical issues with the engine, resulting in three fatalities (Lt Cdr Jawad, Lt Cdr Hamza & LUWT Hasnain). This marks the third accident of this type in Pakistan Navy… pic.twitter.com/fkVUJ8klg7 — Saleem Wazir (@Saleem_wazir7) September 4, 2023

Initial reports from the media suggest that the crash was triggered by a technical malfunction with the helicopter’s engine.

ALSO READ IMF to Respond On Electricity Bill Relief Today

It’s worth noting that this is not an isolated incident. Since the induction of the Westland WS-61 Sea King model into the Pakistan Navy fleet in 1977, there have been three reported accidents of a similar nature, with two resulting in loss of life.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have yet to issue a statement regarding the tragic incident.