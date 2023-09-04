Pakistan Navy Helicopter Crashes in Gwadar

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 4, 2023 | 2:14 pm

A Pakistan Navy’s Westland WS-61 Sea King helicopter reportedly crashed soon after its takeoff near Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to the details, the unfortunate incident resulted in the martyrdom of three navy personnel on board, Lt Cdr Jawad, Lt Cdr Hamza, and LUWT Hasnain.

Initial reports from the media suggest that the crash was triggered by a technical malfunction with the helicopter’s engine.

It’s worth noting that this is not an isolated incident. Since the induction of the Westland WS-61 Sea King model into the Pakistan Navy fleet in 1977, there have been three reported accidents of a similar nature, with two resulting in loss of life.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have yet to issue a statement regarding the tragic incident.

>