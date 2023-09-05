Baskin Robbins Partners with Golootlo to Sweeten the Deal for Ice Cream Lovers

Golootlo, Pakistan’s leading discount platform, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Baskin Robbins to offer irresistible in-store deals on ice creams across Pakistan.

The partnership showcases a range of tantalizing offers, exclusively available through the Golootlo app for users to enjoy up to 25% OFF on ice creams.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Baskin Robbins Mr. Gibran Mustafa commented, “Baskin Robbins has always been committed to bringing joy and sweetness into the lives of our customers. By teaming up with Golootlo, we aim to amplify this commitment, ensuring our customers get the best of flavors at even better prices.”

Mr. Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, shared his perspective on the collaboration: “Aligning with Baskin Robbins, a brand synonymous with rich flavors and quality, brings immense joy to the Golootlo family.

Such partnerships highlight our commitment to offering our users unique experiences. We believe that this alliance will not only fulfill the sweet cravings but also offer value that our users have come to associate with Golootlo.”

Golootlo, renowned for bringing unmatched value to Pakistani consumers, further cements its standing as the ultimate discount destination with this partnership. Ice cream lovers can now enjoy substantial savings in one go.