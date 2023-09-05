Govt Fixes New Value of Diyat for 2023-24

The federal government declared Rs. 6.75 million to be the value of thirty thousand six hundred and thirty (30,630) grams of silver as Diyat for the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24)

The Finance Division issued a notification which stated that in pursuance of sub-section (2) of Section 323 of Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860), the Federal Government is pleased to declare Rs. 6,757,902 (Rupees six million seven hundred fifty seven thousand nine hundred and two only), to be the value of thirty thousand six hundred and thirty (30,630) grams of silver for the financial year 2023-2024 for the purpose of sub-section (1) thereof.

Diyat is financial compensation that is paid to a victim or heirs of a victim. The compensation may be paid in the cases of murder, bodily harm, or damage to property.

For the previous fiscal year, i.e. FY23, the federal government had fixed the rate of Diyat (blood money) at Rs. 4.318 million.