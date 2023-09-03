Price of Sugar Crosses Rs. 200 Per Kg in Some Cities

The price of sugar has hit the Rs. 200 per kg barrier in many cities across the country with the Ministry of National Food Security & Research blaming smuggling, hoarding, and market manipulation for the price increase.

According to details, sugar is being sold at as high as Rs. 220 per kg in Balochistan’s Noshki. In many other cities in the province, including Quetta, Kohlu, and Washuk, sugar is being sold for around Rs. 200 per kg.

In Peshawar, sugar is available for anywhere between Rs. 195 to Rs. 205 per kg. In Punjab sugar is being sold for Rs. 170 to Rs. 190 per kg. In some other major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan, the price of sugar is around Rs. 180 per kg.

It is pertinent to mention here that in its recent meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet directed the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to coordinate with all the relevant agencies and authorities to check the smuggling and hoarding of sugar. Furthermore, the ECC also asked the ministry to provide the latest stock, availability, and prices of wheat immediately.

The price of sugar has increased by over 80 percent in the last four months. Despite the rising price of sugar, the country was exporting sugar with exports standing at 5,542 metric tonnes in July. However, there will be no further exports of sugar now as the ban on the export of sugar has been in place since August 10.