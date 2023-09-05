India Expected to Change its Official Name Soon

India is considering changing its official name to “Bharat,” according to Indian media reports. This change was evident when India’s President, Droupadi Murmu, sent out an official dinner invitation to G20 leaders, addressing herself as “President of Bharat” instead of the previously used “President of the Republic of India.”

A Special Session of Parliament is expected to discuss this potential renaming. It appears that one of the reasons for the change is to differentiate the country’s name from the political alliance known as INDIA.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, welcomed the possible change on X (formerly Twitter), stating that it marks a proud progression of the nation’s civilization.

REPUBLIC OF BHARAT – happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2023

Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, criticized the Modi government, describing this move as an attack on the Indian Constitution.

“Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of Indian parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT, Jeetega INDIA!” He said on X.

BJP’s MP Harnath Singh Yadav expressed his preference for the name “Bharat” over “India” to an Indian news agency, stating that “India” was a name given during British rule, while “Bharat” is more closely associated with Indian culture and history.