Sindh Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Sindh’s interim government has announced a holiday for all public and private schools as well as colleges on 7 September to mark the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), according to recent reports.

This important day, commemorated 40 days after Ashura, honors the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions during the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH.

ALSO READ Cement Sales Increase by 37% in August

The Sindh Education Department, following a decision by its steering committee, confirmed the closure of all private and government schools and colleges on this day.

People can expect to see mourning processions in many cities and towns across the country as citizens pay their respects to the martyrs of Karbala.

In related news, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has officially declared a holiday in Lahore on 7 September (Thursday) in commemoration of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajveri.

ALSO READ Man Sets His Bike On Fire in Protest Against Police Brutality

During his visit to Data Darbar, the Chief Minister announced the three-day Urs ceremony, which will begin today (Tuesday).

A community kitchen, also called a langar khana, is being set up to feed a large number of attendees. Naqvi said, “It is our duty to ensure that everyone who attends the event has access to food.”