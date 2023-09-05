Motorola G54 Launched With 120Hz Screen and Huge 6,000 mAh Battery

The Motorola Moto G54 has been officially launched and is prepared for shipment in both China and India. However, each of these markets will receive slightly distinct editions of the phone.

Nonetheless, the fundamental components remain consistent, beginning with the integration of the 6nm Dimensity 7020 chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the front, a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400px IPS LCD is featured, boasting a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

On the rear, a primary 50MP camera is situated, accompanied by a 16MP sensor located on the opposite side.

The Moto G54 intended for the Chinese market is driven by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging. However, this is where the variations between the versions commence. On the rear, a secondary 2MP depth-assisting camera is present.

Moreover, the back panel’s texture differs as well. For the Chinese variant, the phone is offered in three Vegan Leather alternatives: Blue, Green, and Magenta. The Moto G54 is presently available for order in China for €140.

The Moto G54 variant intended for the Indian market boasts an enhanced 6,000 mAh battery, offering an approximately 16% increase in capacity. Notably, it comes with expedited charging capabilities, featuring a 33W charger bundled within the packaging.

Furthermore, the Indian iteration of the Moto G54 is available with a more advanced 12/256 GB configuration, in addition to the existing 8/128 GB option. This variant introduces the Dimensity 7020 chipset to the Indian consumer base.

In terms of physical attributes, this specific G54 model exhibits increased dimensions, measuring 8.89mm in thickness and weighing 192 grams. The device’s aesthetic includes a “glass-like” plastic finish, available in three distinct color variations: Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue.

Indian purchasers are also treated to improved camera specifications, featuring a 50MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit with autofocus capabilities.

Motorola confirms that the Moto G54 will eventually receive an update to Android 14, in addition to a promise of 3 years of security updates.

The Moto G54 will be available for purchase in two storage configurations: 8/128GB and 12/256GB. The phone will be offered in three distinct color options—Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue. Details regarding the pricing are expected to be disclosed shortly.