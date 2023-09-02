Motorola Moto G84 Launched With 120Hz OLED and 50MP OIS Camera

After a week of teasing its upcoming budget phone, Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G84, starting with India. It is powered by a relatively old chipset, but it still offers a good package of specs for the price.

Design and Display

The front features a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. Motorola guarantees a peak brightness of 1,300 nits for this screen.

In continuation of its collaboration with Pantone, Motorola has introduced the phone in a Viva Magenta hue, featuring a faux leather panel. Additionally, an option in Marshmallow Blue, also utilizing “vegan leather” (in reality, a refined PVC coating), caters to those seeking a distinct aesthetic. For those inclined towards a more understated design, the Midnight Blue variant is also available.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which can only be paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for this phone. You can expand storage with a microSD card.

ALSO READ Motorola Razr 40 Launched As The Most Affordable Flip Phone to Date

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Moto G84 guarantees a seamless operating system experience, with Motorola committing to delivering Android 14 and three years of security updates.

Cameras

On the rear, the camera setup differs from the three-camera arrangement seen on the Moto G82. The primary camera boasts a 50 MP 1/1.5” sensor with a pixel size of 1.0µm and an f/1.88 lens. This camera features Dual Pixel Autofocus (PDAF) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Adjacent to it lies an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view spanning 118 degrees, although it lacks autofocus capabilities.

ALSO READ Motorola Moto G14 Features a 50MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery for Only $122

Both cameras offer support for 4K video recording at 30 fps and incorporate Auto Night Vision technology to enhance photo quality in low-light conditions.

Positioned at the center is a solitary punch hole housing the 16 MP selfie camera, equipped with an f/2.45 aperture.

Battery and Pricing

Fueled by a robust 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto G84 offers the convenience of 30W fast charging, and Motorola thoughtfully includes the required adapter in the retail package.

Motorola Moto G84 is going for $245 in India.

Motorola Moto G84 Specifications