Man Sets His Bike On Fire in Protest Against Police Brutality

An angry man set fire to his motorcycle in front of the Karachi Press Club to protest against police misconduct. According to a media report, the man worked for an online ride-hailing service.

The citizen accused the police of torturing him by framing him as a drug addict. The protester alleged that the police officers stole his cash, bike documents, and cell phone.

In the meantime, police officials reported that the citizen had a dispute with someone near Cantt Station immediately before dialing the police hotline. The department stated that an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Mounting Frustration Amid Inflation

The relentless inflation is also to blame for the mounting frustration among people. According to a recent report, 50-year-old Naseema set herself ablaze in public, unable to handle the distress caused by starvation and asking for money from relatives and neighbors.

This incident has highlighted the horrible living conditions of the poverty-stricken masses, as the ruling class continues to indulge in their luxurious lifestyles.

Naseema and her husband, both unemployed for the past five months, were living in a rented house in Orangi Town. The couple had accumulated huge amounts of debt, including overdue rent, unpaid grocery bills, and money borrowed from neighbors.

The situation had become so dire that Naseema felt she had no other option but to end her life in a painful and harrowing way.