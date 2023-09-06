ISPR Releases New Song to Mark Defence Day

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 6, 2023 | 10:54 am

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, has released a new song to honor the heroes of Defence Day.

Penned by the famous writer, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the heartfelt track, “Qurban Huway,” is beautifully sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Naveed Naushad composed the moving piece.

The video pays a heartfelt tribute to all the courageous warriors of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force who sacrificed their lives for their country.

It is a powerful tribute to the countless heroes who defended their homeland. Through “Qurban Huway,” we are reminded of their noble sacrifices and how they protected our land with their lives.

About Defence Day

Defence Day (Yaum-e-Difa), is an important national day in Pakistan, observed to honor the valiant efforts of Pakistani soldiers in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

This day, marked on 6 September, memorializes the events of 1965 when Indian forces entered Punjab, Pakistan, responding to Pakistan’s Operation Grand Slam in Jammu.

