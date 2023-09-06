Major Reshuffle in FBR Sees Transfers of Over 70 Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 74 officials of Inland Revenue (BS-18-20) in Large Tax Offices, Regional Tax Offices, and officers of the Commissioner (Inland Revenue) Appeals.
The FBR issued a notification on Wednesday for giving new assignments to 74 officials of the Inland Revenue Service.
The officials included Commissioner Appeals; Commissioners IR, Regional Tax Offices; Chief FBR; Additional Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, and other officials in the field formations.
According to the notification, the transfers/postings of the officers of (BS-18-20) have been made countrywide with immediate effect and until further orders.