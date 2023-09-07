Xiaomi’s Next Major Flagship Phone Could Launch Sooner than Ever

Xiaomi is apparently moving up the release date of its upcoming 14 series of phones, shifting it from December to the early days of November.

As reported by the notable tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ on Weibo, it’s highly likely that the 14 series will make its debut before the popular Singles’ Day sales event on November 11.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were launched on December 14. The primary motivation behind this early announcement of the 14 series is attributed to the immense success of the 13 series.

According to the source, the 13 series managed to meet their sales targets within a mere 9 months, further prompting Xiaomi to expedite the unveiling of the 14 series.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 13T Pro Could Launch Soon With Powerful Cameras and Internals

Another condition for the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series hinges on the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is scheduled for October 24. This suggests that the Xiaomi 14 series might claim the title of being the first to adopt this cutting-edge chipset.

Xiaomi phones have always been one of the first to adopt Qualcomm’s new flagship chips and it is quite possible that the company simply wants to keep the trend going.

Leaked Specifications

Regarding specifications, it’s expected that the Xiaomi 14 devices will sport a larger main camera sensor, boasting an impressive 50MP size at 1/1.28”.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Mix Flip Launch Confirmed Through Leak

The Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with a 4,860 mAh battery, offering both 90W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. On the other hand, the 14 Pro will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, along with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging options.