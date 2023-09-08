Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. South Africa 1st Women’s ODI Live Streaming

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 8, 2023 | 11:07 am

Pakistan women will come face to face against South African women in the opening match of the three-match ODI series today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The Women in Green will be determined to continue their winning streak after registering a historic 3-0 T20 series win against South Africa.

Pakistan will be hoping that players such as Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal continue their fine run of form and start the series on the right note.

On the other hand, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side will be determined to quickly bounce back after a disappointing loss and get back to winning ways.

Pakistan Squad

Nida Dar (c) Bismah Maroof Aliya Riaz Fatima Sana Nashra Sandhu
Sadaf Shamas Sidra Amin Ghulam Fatima Sidra Nawaz Diana Baig
Muneeba Ali Omaima Sohail Sadia Iqbal Umm-e-Hani Waheeda Akhtar
Match Timings

The first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi with the game starting at 3:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Women Vs. South Africa Women 1st ODI 8 September 3:30 PM National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. South Africa live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at ARY ZAP.

ARY ZAP Web LINK
ARY ZAP Android LINK 
ARY ZAP  iOS LINK

>