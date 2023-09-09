Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro may be cheaper than we thought despite the global economic turndown. However, the same cannot be said about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is expected to cost $100 more this time, according to a new report from TrendForce.

The report comes as a mixed bag of good news and bad news. The good news is that the iPhone 15 Pro will be safe from the rumored price hike and will start at $999 just as before, at least in the US. The new Pro Max model, however, will be $1199 this year, which is $100 more than before, as per TrendForce’s report.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, three cameras on the back, and the new A17 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s next-generation 3nm process. It may also have a titanium frame as well as an upgraded camera system, though the details remain unclear. It will have 8 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Pro Max model will have a bigger 6.7-inch OLED panel and rumor has it that may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra this time. It will have four cameras instead of three, but the same A17 Bionic chip as the smaller model. It will also have 8 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage, up from the 6 GB RAM from the current generation iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple has already confirmed a launch event on September 12 for its upcoming iPhone 15 series. It is set to start at 10 AM PT, which translates to 10 PM PKT.