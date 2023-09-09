Australia Dethrones Pakistan as the Number 1 ODI Team

Australia has dethroned Pakistan from the coveted number one spot in the ICC Men’s One Day International (ODI) rankings. Pakistan had only recently claimed the top ranking after a resounding 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan last month, but their reign was short-lived.

Australia’s resurgence came in the form of a dominant performance against South Africa in the first two ODIs of their series. The Aussies displayed an impressive performance, clinching victory from the jaws of defeat in the first ODI followed by another brilliant win in the 2nd, and, in turn, reclaiming their place at the summit of the ODI rankings.

However, the race for the number one spot is far from over. Pakistan has a golden opportunity to regain their position if they can overcome their arch-rivals, India, in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash scheduled for Sunday.

A win against India would not only boost Pakistan’s confidence but also take them to 122 points, one point above Australia.

Here are the latest rankings: