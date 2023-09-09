Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Australia Dethrones Pakistan as the Number 1 ODI Team

By Saad Nasir | Published Sep 9, 2023 | 11:32 pm

Australia has dethroned Pakistan from the coveted number one spot in the ICC Men’s One Day International (ODI) rankings. Pakistan had only recently claimed the top ranking after a resounding 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan last month, but their reign was short-lived.

Australia’s resurgence came in the form of a dominant performance against South Africa in the first two ODIs of their series. The Aussies displayed an impressive performance, clinching victory from the jaws of defeat in the first ODI followed by another brilliant win in the 2nd, and, in turn, reclaiming their place at the summit of the ODI rankings.

However, the race for the number one spot is far from over. Pakistan has a golden opportunity to regain their position if they can overcome their arch-rivals, India, in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash scheduled for Sunday.

A win against India would not only boost Pakistan’s confidence but also take them to 122 points, one point above Australia.

Here are the latest rankings:

Rank Team Matches Points Rating
1 Australia 25 3,014 121
2  Pakistan 25 2,997 120
3  India 37 4,204 114
4  New Zealand 28 2,957 106
5  England 25 2,480 99
6  South Africa 21 2,047 97
7  Bangladesh 32 2,941 92
8  Sri Lanka 35 3,215 92
9  Afghanistan 21 1,687 80
10  West Indies 38 2,582 68

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


>