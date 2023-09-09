Huawei Mate X5 Launched With Satellite Messaging and Silicon Carbon Battery

Huawei continues to surprise with its recent smartphone launches, and the latest addition to its lineup is the Mate X5. There is no Mate X4 since 4 is considered an unlucky number in China.

Hence, this device serves as a direct successor to the Mate X3 and brings significant improvements under the hood, while the design remains largely unchanged.

Design and Display

The Mate X5 features the same 7.85-inch LTPO OLED main display with a resolution of 2,224 x 2,496 pixels, as well as a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,504 pixels, both protected by Kunlun Glass.

Huawei’s new Lingxi antenna incorporates an AI algorithm that intelligently selects the optimal network for improved connectivity. Furthermore, the antennas positioned around the device’s frame feature dual-mode tuning technology, further enhancing signal quality.

The Mate X5 is IPX8 waterproof and offers support for two-way BeiDou satellite messaging within China.

Internals and Software

In terms of specifications, the latest Huawei foldable offers up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. While there is no official confirmation regarding the chipset used, several reports from China suggest that it may be powered by the same Kirin 9000s SoC found in the recently released Mate 60 series. This chipset is speculated to be 5G-capable and built on SMIC’s 7nm process technology.

The device operates on Harmony OS 4 and introduces innovative air gesture controls, allowing users to navigate through videos, webpages, and images without the need to touch the main display.

Cameras

The rear camera island features a slightly modified design, but the camera configuration remains unchanged. It includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module with 5x optical zoom.

The selfie cameras on the outer and inner screens are the same 8MP wide-angle shooters capable of 4K video recording.

Battery and Pricing

In addition to these advancements, the Mate X5 boasts a larger 5,060 mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of color options, the Mate X5 introduces a Phantom Purple variant, which joins the existing choices of Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain that were also available for the Mate X3.

Pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Mate X5 Specifications