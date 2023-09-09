Huawei’s Most Powerful Mate 60 Phone Launched With Better Cameras

After introducing the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, Huawei has unveiled the pinnacle of the family, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+. Building upon the foundation of the regular Pro model, the Pro+ takes things to the next level.

Design and Display

The Pro+ features a 6.82″ LTPO OLED display, akin to the Pro variant, but it offers slightly sharper visuals at 1,260 x 2,720 pixels. This display is a 10-bit panel with a refresh rate that ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz, along with a rapid 300Hz touch sampling rate. Brightness control is managed through a high-frequency PWM dimming at 1,440Hz.

The device benefits from second-generation Kunlun glass for added protection, and it boasts an IP68 rating, capable of enduring depths of up to 6 meters (20 feet) for half an hour.

Internals and Software

Huawei still hasn’t revealed the chipset powering the Mate series, but it’s highly likely that they’re utilizing the 7nm Kirin 9000s, which was manufactured in China. It also brings 5G support since the chip uses Huawei’s in-house technology.

ALSO READ Huawei Mate X5 Launched With Satellite Messaging and Silicon Carbon Battery

This chipset is now paired with a generous 16 GB of RAM, a notable upgrade from the 12 GB found in the Pro model, and storage options include 512 GB or 1 TB. Huawei continues to support expandable storage via its proprietary NM card format, which, despite the passing years, still maxes out at 256 GB.

Cameras

Turning to the rear camera setup, the primary module boasts a 48MP sensor and an OIS-equipped lens with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. This is complemented by a periscope lens featuring a 48MP sensor and 3.5x optical zoom with OIS. Furthermore, the ultra-wide camera has received a substantial upgrade, now housing a 40MP sensor, a big jump over the 12MP sensor found in the other two Mate 60 models.

Just like its cheaper siblings, the Mate 60 Pro+ also sports three punch holes in its display – one for the 13MP selfie camera and two for the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) system.

Battery and Pricing

The battery configuration remains consistent, offering a 5,000 mAh capacity that can be rapidly charged at 88W via USB-C or at 50W wirelessly, thanks to Huawei’s proprietary technology. Additionally, there’s 20W reverse wireless charging available, which comes in handy when you need to replenish other devices. The USB-C port supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 for fast data transfer.

Pricing is yet to be revealed but since the Mate 60 Pro starts at $950, we can expect the Mate 60 Pro+ to cost a little more.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ Specifications