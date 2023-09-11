State Bank of Pakistan Announces Multiple Job Vacancies 

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a set of new job openings, inviting applications for various roles in its Digital Innovations and Settlements Department in Karachi.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, SBP has invited applications for different roles in the above-mentioned department. It has urged the interested candidates to visit the given link for further details.

Here are the vacant positions available in the careers section of SBP’s website:

Software Engineer

Education Requirements

Candidates should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, and other IT-related fields from an HEC-recognized institution.

Master’s degree holders in Mathematics, Physics, or Statistics can also apply.

Experience

Minimum 4 years in software development, testing, and quality assurance.

Those with more experience will be given preference.

Other Preferences

Certifications in Software Development, Information Security, and Software Quality Assurance will be a plus.

Age Limit

40 years, with possible relaxation for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Database Administrator

Education Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in fields similar to the Software Engineer role is required.

Similarly, Master’s degree holders in Mathematics, Physics, or Statistics are encouraged to apply.

Experience

At least 4 years in database administration across platforms like Oracle, SQL Server, and My SQL.

Other Preferences

Relevant certifications in Database Administration or Software Development will add value.

Age Limit

40 years, with provisions for relaxation.

Payment Systems Security Specialist

Education Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security or similar IT-related fields is a pre-requisite.

As before, a Master’s in Mathematics, Physics, or Statistics is acceptable.

Experience

Minimum 4 years in the Cybersecurity realm, especially in vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and network administration.

Other Preferences

Certifications like PCIP, CISSP, CEH, CISM, and CIPP will significantly enhance the candidate’s profile.

Age Limit

40 years, with the possibility of leniency for the right candidates.

How to Apply

Candidates looking to be a part of SBP can apply for these positions through its official careers page by clicking here.

The system-generated application form may also be sent by courier addressed to the “Deputy Director, Resource Management, HRD, State Bank of Pakistan, 10th Floor, SBP Main Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.”

Candidates must also write the title of the position they have applied for on the top right of the envelope.

Deadline

The last date for submitting the application is 25 September 2023.