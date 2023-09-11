Twitter Downloads Hit 10 Year Low Following X Rebranding

Last month, we reported how Elon Musk tanked Twitter’s downloads after renaming the platform to X and now we have precise figures to put this loss into perspective.

The highly popular social app, which was once a global hub for news and social updates saw a 30% drop in downloads just 60 days after its controversial rebranding, according to a new report from Apptopia.

The website for X, which still goes by the URL “twitter.com”, also saw a 10% drop in traffic globally compared to August last year.

Meanwhile, Twitter itself has been boasting about gaining between 15-30 million users monthly since 2011, but the data from Apptopia indicates that the platform only gained 10 million in between September and August this year. This is a significant decline compared to last year when the app only had an 18% decrease in downloads before Musk took control of Twitter.

The waning appeal of “X” extends beyond its initial download numbers. The app has also faced challenges in terms of retaining users. In July, it boasted a strong daily active user count of 253 million, which has since dipped to 249 million by September. A similar trend is evident in the monthly active user base, which has declined from 398 million to 393 million over the same period.

These statistics present a setback for Musk, who had previously expressed aspirations of reaching 1 billion monthly users by 2024. While there was an initial surge in downloads and usage following Musk’s takeover in October, the sustained momentum appears to have been elusive.