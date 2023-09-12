Just 50% of Registered Companies in Pakistan File Income Tax Returns

Only 50,000 of the 100,000 companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are filing their income tax returns with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A new report by FBR on reforms said that the SECP and FBR share data through a one-window facility for company and national tax number (NTN) registration under the Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS).

This scheme has been launched to ease the registration process for companies under the ease of doing business agenda. Although there is a MoU in place between the two entities for sharing need-based data, the representatives felt that FBR should be more proactive about sharing data and information.

SECP has various ideas on taxation regimes for different types of companies (limited liability, sole proprietorship, group companies, etc.) that can help set up an enabling environment for improved taxation.

The engagement between SECP and FBR can help establish taxation benefits for various types of companies, encouraging them to register with FBR and avail of such benefits, the FBR report added.