Amazon’s New AI Helps Sellers Write Product Listings in Seconds

Generative AI is making tasks easier for everyone on the internet and the latest company to add new AI features is Amazon. The e-commerce giant has just made it a lot easier to add product descriptions, titles, and other details for sellers.

This new AI feature uses the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) like the popular ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. This is a type of machine-learning model trained on extensive datasets to excel at tasks such as recognizing, summarizing, translating, predicting, and generating text and various types of content, this technology aims to enhance the creation of detailed product descriptions.

Sellers will only need to write down a brief product description using a few words or sentences, and Amazon will then use its AI to produce a fitting product listing for their review. Sellers have the option to further refine this content to their liking, or they can opt to submit the automatically generated content directly to the Amazon catalog.

Robert Tekiela, vice president of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems says:

Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image.

Amazon’s new generative AI features for sellers were announced at the latest Amazon Accelerate 2023 event.