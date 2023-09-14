Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched With 144Hz OLED and 68W Charging

Motorola introduced the Edge 40 Pro in April, followed by the Edge 40 a month later. Today, the company is expanding the Edge 40 series with the introduction of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is more affordable than the rest.

Design and Display

This smartphone centers around a 6.55-inch 1080p 10-bit pOLED curved display, boasting a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen showcases DCI-P3 color coverage and reaches a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It carries HDR10+ certification and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone has IP68-rated water and dust protection, meaning it should be able to survive submersion.

Internals and Software

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo packs the Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It offers up to 256 GB of onboard storage and runs the latest Android 13 operating system out of the box, complete with support for Moto Connect and Ready For features.

There is no memory card slot so you will have to make do with 256 GB of storage.

Cameras

Moving to the rear of the device, the camera module accommodates a flash and two sensors: a 50MP primary camera equipped with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide unit boasting a wide 120° field of view. Notably, the ultrawide camera features autofocus for capturing impressive macro shots. This camera is capable of 4K video recording at 30 FPS.

The 32MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is limited to 1080p clips.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery, complemented by 68W wired charging capability. According to Motorola, the included 68W power adapter is capable of charging the phone from empty to 50% in just 15 minutes.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a starting price of €399 in Europe.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Specifications