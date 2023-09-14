NASA to Release Groundbreaking UFO Report Following Display of Alien Bodies in Mexico

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is about to share its detailed report on the mysterious objects flying in the skies. NASA is not calling them UFOs anymore, but UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

The unexplained sightings have sparked the interest of many people, even though most scientists have avoided the subject.

Back in May, a team of 16 researchers took a closer look. The current data and what people have reported seeing do not provide solid answers. They think more detailed and organized research is needed.

While NASA spends a lot of time hunting for signs of life far away in space, it has not been as involved in figuring out these mysterious sightings closer to home.

Over the past 27 years, there have been more than 800 of these mysterious events. Only a small portion (2-5%) of them seem truly unexplainable, says Nadia Drake, one of the team members. She described these objects as, “doing something weird.”

The US government is now paying more attention to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) due to concerns about foreign surveillance. NASA’s study is separate from a Pentagon one, but the two groups are discussing how to use science to study these phenomena.

In a twist, David Grusch, a former US intelligence officer, recently hinted at the possibility of the government having remains of the aliens behind these UAPs.

He backed his statement with references to reliable sources and even mentioned photographs and documents that could support his claim.

The development comes after Mexico’s Congress displayed two bodies that were claimed to be extraterrestrials.

These unusual alien corpses were presented during a live-streamed session of Mexico’s Congress. These “Non-human” alien corpses are believed to be thousand years old.

The man behind this revelation, journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, testified under oath and argued that these preserved alien bodies do not belong to any known terrestrial lineage. Adding to the mystery, he said that nearly a third of their DNA remains unidentified.

However, these aliens were not retrieved from an extraterrestrial crash site. Maussan revealed that they were discovered in algae mines located in Cusco, Peru, and over time, became fossilized.