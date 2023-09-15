Pakistan Railway Bans Officers Up To Grade 18 From Using AC

Pakistan Railway (PR) has banned officers up to grade 18 from using ACs in their offices. An official notification has been issued by the Railway Electrical Department in this regard.

Due to the economic and power crisis in the country, PR authorities have banned the use of AC in offices by officers up to grade 18 as a part of an inter-organizational austerity drive. PR officers up to grade 18 cannot use ACs in workshops, railway factories, or other offices.

PR has implemented the new austerity measure upon the government’s orders. It bears mentioning that the use of AC is already banned in the offices of railway officers of all pay scales from 8-11 AM.

Railway sources say that the railway department is already suffering from losses. They added that numerous steps are being taken to enhance savings.

Another Increase in Ticket Prices Coming?

Due to currency devaluation and rising international oil prices, petroleum product prices are expected to climb again.

Citing tax rates and import parity price, a media report states that petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices could rise by Rs. 10-14 and Rs. 14-16 per liter respectively on September 15. Kerosene prices will also rise by Rs. 10.

As a result, petrol and diesel prices are expected to rise to Rs. 320 and Rs. 325 per liter respectively. As a result, the fare rates and service charges of transport companies including PR are expected to rise.