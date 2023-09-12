Rawalpindi to Take Strict Action Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

To reduce smog in Rawalpindi, the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and traffic police have been ordered to target smoke-emitting vehicles, notably public transit.

According to an official update, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha issued the directions in light of the rising environmental pollution and haze in the division.

The commissioner also advised vehicle owners to get fitness certificates from the Rawat Vehicle Inspection and Verification System (VICS) Centre before driving. He also urged the environment agency to supervise brick kilns and ensure the use of zigzag technology.

RTA Secretary Rashid Ali, Deputy Director Agriculture Sadia Bano, key environment officials, and RDA officials attended the meeting. Goods Transport Association delegates attended the meeting to review the environmental issue.

Chatha told the meeting that the construction of truck stands in Losar and Sangjani is being observed. He formed a committee with the RTA secretary, RDA director, city traffic officer, and three law enforcement agency members.

RTA officials said 878 vehicles were checked in the last month, with 608 fined and 50 impounded. They said that over Rs. 1.6 million worth of fines were collected from the smoke-emitting vehicles.

The commissioner ordered the RTA and traffic police to not release impounded automobiles without a VICS fitness certificate.