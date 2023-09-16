Lahore Zoo and Safari Park to Get Major Upgrades

Interim Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has granted approval for a comprehensive upgrade of the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, according to recent reports.

The project will see the introduction of new animals and birds to both the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. These include species like pandas, hippos, rhinoceroses, African pigeons, black jaguars, pumas, and Chiltan Markhors (a type of wild goat).

Moreover, the upgrade will include a state-of-the-art aquarium at Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, featuring 142 types of marine life. The animal enclosures will be transformed into world-class cages, ensuring the well-being and comfort of the inhabitants.

The Safari Park will undergo a transformation, with the creation of distinct zones such as the African zone, desert, and salt range. Furthermore, a night safari experience will be introduced, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness nocturnal wildlife.

To streamline visitor access, CM Naqvi has directed the implementation of an e-ticketing system for Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. He emphasized that both facilities will meet international standards and pledged to enhance other amenities for visitors.

The announcement came during a meeting presided over by CM Naqvi, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the extensive upgrade plan. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Punjab Chief Secretary, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Chairman of Planning and Development, Secretaries of various departments, DG Wildlife, and others.