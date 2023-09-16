SNGPL’s Customer Service Centers to Remain Open on Saturdays and Sundays

By Press Release | Published Sep 16, 2023 | 11:22 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sui Northern Gas has announced to open its Customer Service Centers on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the statement issued by the company, all SNGPL Customer Service Centers will also remain operational on the weekly holidays from 8am to 5pm.

The Company’s spokesperson added that resolution of consumers’ complaints has always been a top priority for the company which is evident from the fact that SNGPL held top position in complaint resolution on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The decision taken in continuity of the same tradition will enable consumers to easily avail the company’s services on the weekly holidays.

Press Release

lens

Netflix Sets Sail for a Second Season of ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series
Read more in lens

proproperty

29 Years On: 17,000 KP Gov’t Employees Still Dream of Their Own Homes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>