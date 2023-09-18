Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Race for No.1 ODI Team Heats Up as Pakistan Returns to the Top

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 18, 2023 | 4:35 pm

Pakistan has once again claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after Australia suffered a 3-2 defeat in the five-match ODI series against South Africa.

Australia, which had been at the top of the rankings with just a few points ahead of Pakistan, has dropped two places, with India moving up to the second spot.

The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, winning four matches including the final.

Currently, Pakistan and India are tied with 115 points each on the table, while Australia is in third place with 113 points, and South Africa is in fourth.

Pakistan will enter the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India, as the number-one ODI team in the rankings.

Here are the updated ODI rankings:

Rank Team  Matches  Points  Rating
1 Pakistan 27 3,102 115
2 India 41 4,701 115
3 Australia 28 3,166 113
4 South Africa 24 2,551 106
5 England 28 2,942 105
6  New Zealand 31 3,110 100
7 Bangladesh 33 3,107 94
8  Sri Lanka 38 3,512 92

>