Race for No.1 ODI Team Heats Up as Pakistan Returns to the Top

Pakistan has once again claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after Australia suffered a 3-2 defeat in the five-match ODI series against South Africa.

Australia, which had been at the top of the rankings with just a few points ahead of Pakistan, has dropped two places, with India moving up to the second spot.

The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, winning four matches including the final.

Currently, Pakistan and India are tied with 115 points each on the table, while Australia is in third place with 113 points, and South Africa is in fourth.

Pakistan will enter the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India, as the number-one ODI team in the rankings.

Here are the updated ODI rankings: