Microsoft Paint is Getting Photoshop’s Best Features for Free

Microsoft is taking deliberate steps towards enhancing Paint into a valuable tool for creators by introducing a feature long associated with Photoshop: layers. In an update currently undergoing testing by Windows Insiders, Microsoft Paint is incorporating support for layers and transparency.

While these capabilities have long been fundamental in Adobe Photoshop for general editing and essential for proficient image manipulation and digital artistry, they are now becoming available in a free Windows application.

In this latest Paint version, users gain access to core layer functions, such as adding, repositioning, reordering, merging, duplicating, and more. These features empower artists to craft more intricate artwork by stacking image elements.

Furthermore, the update includes support for image transparency, allowing users to open and save transparent PNG files devoid of backgrounds. This aligns seamlessly with a recent addition to Paint, which introduced a background removal tool.

Although these features may feel basic compared to the full suite of Adobe Photoshop, this development is still a victory for Windows users seeking straightforward image editing without the extra costs associated with software primarily aimed at professional users. Other applications like Canva also lock these features behind a paywall.

If you’re eager to explore these new Paint tools firsthand, you have the option to enroll in the Windows Insider Canary or Dev Channels and await the update’s arrival. Keep in mind that availability may not be immediate for all users.