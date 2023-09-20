Ministry of Energy Likely to End Free Electricity to Government Employees

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 20, 2023 | 4:52 pm

The Ministry of Energy has put an end to any hopes of free electricity for government employees, as the general public struggles with skyrocketing energy bills across the country. 

The Ministry of Energy has proposed to terminate the free electricity perks for its 200,000 employees because of the annual cost of Rs. 25 billion.

The interim Prime Minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, had previously put a hold on any plans to cut the electricity perk of government employees. However, the country’s financial situation, with trillions in deficits and other losses piling up, suggests that freebies are out of the question.

The Energy Department is expected to forward a new summary to the Prime Minister’s office, immediately after receiving the approval of the interim Energy Minister, Mohammad Ali, the Energy Secretary told Hum News.

Current numbers show that just 32,000 government officers are already using electricity worth Rs. 12 billion each year without paying a single rupee for it.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


>