Govt to Establish 5,000 E-Working Stations for Freelancers: IT Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif that the government is going to install 5,000 e-working centers in the country and offer the facility of interest-free loans to freelancers to help establish these working stations.

The minister said this during a meeting with Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar today. The meeting focused on several key initiatives aimed at boosting the country’s IT and startup ecosystem.

One of the main topics discussed during the meeting was the establishment of a state-backed joint venture fund. Dr Saif said this initiative could potentially pave the way for greater involvement of global investors in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

The IT minister also revealed that the 5,000 joint e-working centers will become a hub for freelancers, who will not only have access to interest-free loans and facilities for establishing these stations but will also be equipped with various amenities. He emphasized that this initiative could result in the creation of millions of employment opportunities.

Another significant development discussed was the possibility of allowing the free use of US Dollars in the space. The IT minister explained that this move could boost investor confidence, as accounts established in foreign countries would be transferred to Pakistan. This, in turn, would expedite the flow of dollars into the country and lead to an immediate increase in IT exports.

Dr Saif underscored the government’s commitment to promoting both local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning IT sector. The minister added that he intends to visit Saudi Arabia soon to explore investment opportunities in the IT sector.