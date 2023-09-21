Honor X40 GT Racing Edition Launched With Lower Price and More RAM

Honor has quietly launched the new X40 GT Racing Edition and the reason why there is not much fanfare is because this is simply just an update over the Honor X40 GT.

The biggest change is on the outside. The X40 GT Racing Edition features refreshed aesthetics on its back cover as well as new colors to choose from. Other than that, it is completely identical to the regular X40 GT.

As the image shows, the Racing Edition will be available in Racing Black and Titanium Silver color options with a new design on the rear panel.

The Honor X40 GT Racing Edition will have the same 6.81-inch 1080p LCD, boasting a high 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of security, it includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner for user authentication.

Powering this device is the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, accompanied by LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage for smooth performance. To ensure sustained usage, it features a substantial 4800 mAh built-in battery that supports rapid 66W fast charging.

In the photography department, the Honor X40 GT Racing Edition is equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. On the rear, it houses a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth-of-field lens.

This newly unveiled Honor X40 GT Racing Edition is available in two configurations: one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The two variants are priced at $246 and $274 respectively.

Specifications