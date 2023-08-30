The World’s Lightest and Thinnest Foldable is Getting More Affordable

Honor has entered a collaboration with TIME magazine for an upcoming keynote presentation at this year’s IFA, which promises to showcase a fusion of technology, fashion, sustainability, and lifestyle. It will be spearheaded by a distinguished panel of fashion icons, so we are expecting to see a stand-out foldable device from Honor.

Building anticipation from a teaser surrounding Honor’s IFA keynote, it’s strongly anticipated that a pair of novel foldable devices will make their debut. Among them, one could potentially be the Honor Magic V2 making its way to the European market. The lineup might also have variations such as slim and/or lite models, and intriguingly, a possible Magic Vs 2.

ALSO READ Honor Magic V2 is Now the Thinnest and Lightest Foldable Phone

It is also quite possible that Honor will unveil its first flip foldable, but it may only be a concept device since the company wants it to stand out from the rest. This is because, back in July, Honor expressed intentions to launch a clamshell folding phone that’s unique.

There have been no teasers or leaks about this mysterious flip fold, so we will wait until we have some official information from Honor itself.

Honor Magic V2

As for the Honor Magic V2, it is known as the slimmest horizontal foldable on the market. Xiaomi attempted to take that crown with the Mix Fold 3, but that phone’s slimness fell short by only a few millimeters.

The Magic V2 is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup including a telephoto zoom lens, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging.