Jeeny Unveils Pioneering Inflation Support Policy for Pakistani Workforce

Jeeny, a prominent leader in the ride-hailing application industry, is pleased to announce the implementation of its ground-breaking Inflation Support Policy, which will go into effect in July 2023. This unique program is a big step forward in tackling the challenges posed by Pakistan’s volatile inflation rates, underlining Jeeny’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its valued employees.

Under the newly introduced Inflation Support Policy, Jeeny employees will receive fixed salaries denominated in USD. This forward-thinking approach ensures that their income remains shielded from the adverse effects of Pakistan’s fluctuating inflation rate. This proactive move not only demonstrates the company’s devotion to its employees, but also illustrates its long-term commitment to their financial stability.

Hammad Ehtesham, the esteemed CEO of Jeeny, expressed his unwavering support for the company’s employees, emphasizing, “At Jeeny, our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and safeguarding their financial stability is of paramount importance. This policy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide them with stability and peace of mind.”

Mazhar Hassan, the distinguished CTO of Jeeny, commented on the profound significance of this strategy, stating, “Our commitment to stability knows no boundaries. We are resolute in ensuring the financial security of our global team as they continue to contribute their expertise from our cutting-edge development center, right here in Pakistan.”