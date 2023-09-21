Jeeny Unveils Pioneering Inflation Support Policy for Pakistani Workforce

By Press Release | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 11:03 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Jeeny, a prominent leader in the ride-hailing application industry, is pleased to announce the implementation of its ground-breaking Inflation Support Policy, which will go into effect in July 2023. This unique program is a big step forward in tackling the challenges posed by Pakistan’s volatile inflation rates, underlining Jeeny’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its valued employees.

Under the newly introduced Inflation Support Policy, Jeeny employees will receive fixed salaries denominated in USD. This forward-thinking approach ensures that their income remains shielded from the adverse effects of Pakistan’s fluctuating inflation rate. This proactive move not only demonstrates the company’s devotion to its employees, but also illustrates its long-term commitment to their financial stability.

Hammad Ehtesham, the esteemed CEO of Jeeny, expressed his unwavering support for the company’s employees, emphasizing, “At Jeeny, our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and safeguarding their financial stability is of paramount importance. This policy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide them with stability and peace of mind.”

Mazhar Hassan, the distinguished CTO of Jeeny, commented on the profound significance of this strategy, stating, “Our commitment to stability knows no boundaries. We are resolute in ensuring the financial security of our global team as they continue to contribute their expertise from our cutting-edge development center, right here in Pakistan.”

Press Release

lens

Nimra Khan Charms Fans with Her Enchanting Singing Skills
Read more in lens

proproperty

WASA Initiates Bidding Process for Rawalpindi Water Supply Projects
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>