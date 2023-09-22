Bank Alfalah, Deaf Reach & TDF Join Hands for Inclusivity on International Sign Language Day

Bank Alfalah, a leading commercial Bank in Pakistan, collaborated with Deaf Reach and TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre to observe the International Day of Sign Languages.

To show its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the Bank aimed to raise awareness about the significance of Sign Language Day and advocate for the rights of the hearing-impaired community, promoting inclusivity and communication.

The International Day of Sign Languages, as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly, is a unique opportunity to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all hearing-impaired people and other sign language users.

In Pakistan, there are over a million deaf children of school age, yet less than 5% attend school. Deaf Reach has been a beacon of hope for the Deaf community, providing a comprehensive solution encompassing education and skills training.

Bank Alfalah has been proudly supporting Deaf Reach’s noble cause since 2012, with over PKR 15 million in donations, and this collaboration marks a significant step in furthering their shared mission.

Bank Alfalah arranged a special field trip for the students of Deaf Reach School to TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre. This educational outing allowed students to explore and learn in a hands-on and interactive environment.

Moreover, the management, colleagues, and leadership of Bank Alfalah actively interacted with the students and spent time with them during various activities at TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre. This engagement created a heartwarming and memorable experience for all involved, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and communication.

The day promised an interaction filled with education, and fun activities, designed to offer a meaningful and enjoyable experience for all participants, encouraging active participation, questions, and meaningful conversations towards a more inclusive future.