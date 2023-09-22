Here’s the Real Reason Why UAE Banned Meat Imports From Pakistan

The fungus identified in the fresh chilled beef shipment of a Pakistani company to the United Arab Emirates has been blamed on a faulty refrigeration system of the shipping line, prompting the Gulf state to restrict imports.

According to a press release issued by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday, the authority is actively addressing the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the export of fresh chilled meat (by sea) from Pakistan, effective October 10, 2023.

“The ban follows the arrival of several containers of substandard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities,” it stated.

Initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of the meat was allegedly due to the inefficient/non-functionality of the refrigeration system installed in the reefer containers, which is the responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line.

According to TDAP, the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai has engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this unfortunate event including requesting a formal meeting with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to present Pakistan’s viewpoint and comprehensively address their concerns. “The Mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban,” it added.

“TDAP remains committed to facilitating fair trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE while upholding international standards of quality and safety. We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE,” the authority remarked.

TDAP continues to closely follow developments in the case, it concluded.