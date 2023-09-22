Pakistani Sailors Miss Their Races Due to Schedule Change at Asian Games

Three Pakistani sailors, Raphael Javed, Zoya Ali, and Muzammil Hussain, missed their first races due to an unnoticed schedule change at the Asian Games 2023.

Despite meticulous preparation, the Pakistani contingent was surprised to discover a changed racing schedule at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre in China.

Akram Tariq, the Secretary of the Sailing Federation, said that no one should be blamed for the lack of communication regarding this schedule change.

Akram Tariq added that it was a genuine oversight, and the three-member contingent had diligently followed the initial schedule they were provided.

In subsequent races, Raphael Javed, competing in ILCA Class Four, displayed determination by finishing 12th in the second race despite missing the first.

Zoya Ali faced penalties in the second race of the ILCA Girls’ competition, while Muzammil Hussain finished 10th in the second race of the ILCA 7 class.

The Asian Games, currently underway in China, have brought together athletes and teams from across the continent to compete in various sporting disciplines.

The sailing event, hosted at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, has showcased the resilience and determination of participants like the Pakistani sailors.