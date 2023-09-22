Restaurant App Indolj Denies Data Breach After Hackers Share Allegedly Stolen But Old Data

Food ordering app Indolj said it became aware of claims made by various news and media outlets regarding compromised data put up for sale online after hackers gained access to a private company’s database used by restaurants.

The hackers have displayed sample data of citizens that were compromised and offered for sale, while Indolj has denied having encountered any such attack.

“We have conducted a detailed audit of the sample data and determined that the data records do not match the current transactional records of customers on the Indolj platform. Furthermore, Indolj does not store any credit card or payment-related information and therefore it is impossible for any customer payment data to be breached from our platform,” the company said in a press release.

Cyber security firm CTM360 has reported that the current leak is in fact an old leak from 2022 that has recently been reposted on the dark web and does not represent a current threat. Forensic analysis of the sample data shared by the hackers confirms the same and that the data records do not match the current transactional records of customers on the Indolj platform.

Indolj assured its customers that their data’s security is of paramount importance. “We have implemented rigorous security measures and industry best practices to safeguard customer information. Our dedicated team of experts continuously monitors and updates our security protocols to stay ahead of evolving threats,” it added.