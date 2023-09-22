Sales Tax Fraud Spikes Via Fake Invoices Despite Automation

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Sep 22, 2023 | 3:03 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The quantum of sales tax fraud has considerably increased after the facilitation and automation of obtaining new sales tax registrations by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told ProPakistani that the use of fake/flying invoices to commit sales tax fraud has increased after facilitation, automation, and easy ways to get sales tax registrations. The level of sales tax fraud under the flying invoices has not decreased after automation.

In the name of facilitation, now it is easy to get sales tax registration. The use of fake invoices has been reduced due to system checks, but the phenomenon of flying invoices has increased.

ALSO READ

The process of the sales tax registration including physical verifications of the business premises was simplified by the FBR. However, this system has been massively misused by fraudsters to commit sales tax frauds, they added.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Inside Momin Saqib’s Sister’s Star-Studded Shendi Event
Read more in lens

proproperty

4 CDA Officials Arrested for Unlawful Plot Transfers in Sector D-13
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>