Street Criminal Steals Car in Front of Owner in Saudi Arabia [Video]

A recent video on social media shows a car being stolen in broad daylight, right in front of the owner. The incident happened in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, according to a report by a Saudi news agency.

The car owner was watching his car being serviced at a workshop when a thief jumped in and drove away, even though the hood was still open.

ALSO READ Banks to Remain Closed On 29 September

The thief escaped along with the car even though the owner tried to stop him. Local police soon found and arrested the thief. The car was returned to its owner, and the culprit is now facing legal charges.

Previously, Saudi Arabia’s Public Security released an infographic showing how to report a stolen car to the authorities in a few easy steps:

ALSO READ Banks to Remain Closed On 29 September

Open https://www.absher.sa/

Press “Services” under the “Vehicle” option.

Click “Vehicles Management.”

Report “Stolen Vehicle.”

A person can register a complaint through the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Absher platform or by calling 999 without having to go to a police station.