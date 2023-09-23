Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan vs Maldives SAFF U19 Championship 2023 Live

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 23, 2023 | 11:29 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan will square off against the Maldives in their second encounter of the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

The Boys in Green secured a triumphant 1-0 victory against Nepal, ending a 12-year-long victory drought by clinching a win in an international match.

ALSO READ

Ali Zafar Hazara was the star performer for the Green Shirts, beautifully netting a goal in the 76th minute, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the game.

The national side will be eager to display a similar performance in their second game against the Maldives and advance to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

It is the debut tournament for Pakistan in the U19 age-level format of the SAFF Championship, which has added extra excitement to the tournament.

ALSO READ

Match Timings

The Pakistan-Maldives match in the SAFF U19 Championship will take place at the Dashrath Stadium with the game starting at 12:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Maldives 23 September 2023 12:45 PM Dashrath Stadium

 

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Maldives SAFF U19 Championship match live streaming will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.

Sportzworkz LINK

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>